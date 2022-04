WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first Thursday in April the streets of downtown Wichita Falls will be flooded with artists and art enthusiasts.

Between 5 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, local artists and musicians will line the streets to display and sell their work to patrons.

Visitors can expect to enjoy interacting with these creators and discovering new art while listening to live music and enjoying food at one of many local restaurants and food trucks.