WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls’ Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with Texas Parks and Wildlife for After School Fishing in May.

The free event is for area youth ages 5 to 16, but those 11 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Kids can bring their own fishing poles, with a limited number of poles available to borrow. Bait will also be provided.

Children will get expert instruction on common fishing techniques. Fish caught can be taken home, too.

After School Fishing started May 3 and 5, and the next dates will be Tuesday and Thursday, May 10 and 12, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at South Weeks Pond off Southwest Parkway.

Be sure to bring a bucket for fish, a drink, a hat and sunscreen.