All Hands Cultural Community Center to host a blood drive to help sickle cell patients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A blood drive to ensure the best transfusion results for patients with sickle cell disease is happening in a few weeks.

With the majority of sickle cell patients in the U.S. being of black descent, more black blood donors are needed.

The inherited disease causes red blood cells to be rigid and sickle-shaped and makes it harder to carry oxygen to the rest of the body causing severe pain, organ damage, and even stroke.

The blood drive will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the All Hands Cultural Community Center on Tulsa St.

All presenting donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card through email.

To schedule an appointment visit the Red Cross website and enter sponsor code ‘wfsicklecell’ in the top right of the website.