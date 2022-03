WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As blood supply remains low, All Redeemer Lutheran Church is offering people a chance to donate.

The drive will be on Friday, April 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church at 4605 Cypress Ave near Rider High School.

All donors will receive a t-shirt, pet bandana and one admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

To schedule an appointment, call Jessica Hobart at 940-613-3099. Walk-ins are also welcome.