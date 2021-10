ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus High School is holding a haunted house to raise funds for their junior class.

The haunted house at 300 E. Commerce St. in Altus runs Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23, and Saturday, October 30.

Admission for the haunted house is $5 a person.

All proceeds will benefit the junior class. The junior class raises money for events such as the yearly prom.