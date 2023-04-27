WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, there’s an informational event you might find helpful.

The local Alzheimer’s Association branch is holding an informational seminar on Friday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Place Christian Church.

Jaron Spor: Joining me now is Alyssa Johnston to tell us about an event coming up tomorrow. Thanks for coming out early this morning.

Alyssa Johnston: Sure. My pleasure.

Jaron Spor: Yes. So what can you tell us about this event for tomorrow?

Alyssa Johnston: Yes. So tomorrow we’re having our annual caregiver seminar, The Journey Through Dementia Care. And we are featuring keynote speaker Gary Roe. He’s an author, a speaker and a grief specialist. And he is putting- he’s put together a program that he’s going to deliver at the seminar. And I think it will give a lot of encouragement and help for our caregivers who experience so much grief when caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Jaron Spor: And does it cost anything like that? Or if it does, how do people get tickets or anything like that?

Alyssa Johnston: The event is free. Walk-ins are welcome, but we do encourage you to register. There’s a link on our, we have the event on our Facebook page. You can also visit alz.org/crf and just go to the local search option and locate it that way as well.

Jaron Spor: And what time does the event start and how long does it go for?

Alyssa Johnston: So the doors are going to open at 9:30 a.m. for people to come in and visit vendors and check out local resources. The event will begin at 10 a.m., and it’s over at 1 p.m.

Jaron Spor: Awesome. And you talked about how this will help caregivers deal with grief and stuff like that. Just how important is that? Because that’s something that people don’t realize happens with the caregivers.

Alyssa Johnston: Caregiving is one of the hardest things you will ever do, and it gets progressively harder. It’s important to have a network of support. It’s important to feel like you’re not alone, and it’s important to know that there’s resources and support out there for you, that you don’t have to do this alone. And if you do, you’re- you’re going to be putting yourself under a lot of stress that you don’t have to; you could be supported and have some relief.

Jaron Spor: And we actually have to cut you off. We’re running out of time. But thank you so much. All that information, though, is going to be on our website. So check that out. Thanks again.

Alyssa Johnston: Thank you so much, Jaron.