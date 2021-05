WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you love finding new treasures then the American Legion Post 169 yard sale is the place to find some!

Their annual yard sale will be held Saturday, May 22 at 7 a.m. located at 4605 Lake Shore Drive.

Snow cones by the American Legion Auxiliary and grilled hot dogs by the Legion Riders will be available.

Funds raised will support the continued operation of Post 169 and their programs.

