WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — District 30 Senator Drew Springer is hoping to jump straight into bettering the state’s future water supply in an upcoming meeting.

Hosted by Wichita County Republican Women, Springer will be the keynote speaker in a meeting on Wednesday, January 10, at 11:30 a.m., at the Forum on Speedway.

There, Springer will review various plans to improve Wichita County’s state-supplied water resources and address any possible concerns surrounding its future.

“This topic is especially relevant to Wichita County right now as an administrative judge recently recommended against allowing Wichita Falls to develop the proposed Lake Ringgold,” said incoming WCRW President Katherine Smith. “I hope that Senator Springer can speak about where the city should go from here.”

While the event is free, lunch will be provided for $20 per person, and all reservations must be made by Jan. 8.

All are welcome to attend, WCRW organizers said. For more information or to make reservations, send an email to ksmith325@yahoo.com.