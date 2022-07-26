ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Enjoy slow-smoked brisket and all the trimmings, and wash it down with a cold cup of sweet tea or water with the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.

The department will be hosting its annual BBQ fundraiser at the Archer City ISD school cafeteria on Sunday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or when the food runs out.

BBQ lovers will have the option to dine in or grab a plate to-go. There will also be a silent auction of items and baked goods for sale in the lobby.

Cost of the meal is by donation only and all proceeds from the door, auction and bake sale will go to the volunteer fire department.