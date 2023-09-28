WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Help raise money for the Arc of Wichita County, a service that actively supports disabled community members, this weekend.

The Arc of Wichita County is hosting the fifth annual Buddy Walk this Saturday, September 30, 2023, and you’re invited.

For $20 per person, attendees can enjoy a family-friendly carnival-style day filled with games, face painting, bounce houses and more, all for a good cause.

The Buddy Walk supports Texoma individuals with Down Syndrome, and the day-long event will help fund the Arc’s mission of accepting and supporting disabled individuals in the community.

It’s all happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Garnett Field on Barnett Road. The $20 entry fee includes a special t-shirt and access to all activities.

If you’re unable to attend, no problem! The Arc always accepts donations on their website.

To register for the Buddy Walk and to learn more about Saturday’s activities, visit the Buddy Walk’s website or Facebook page.