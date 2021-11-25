Annual Christmas Parade to light up Burkburnett

Events

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Preparations are underway for the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce 29th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. and proceed east on 3rd st to Avenue D. After turning right onto Avenue D, the parade will proceed down Avenue D and Davy Drive, ending at Friendship Park.

The theme of this year’s parade is a Christmas movie or show.

After the parade, get your phones and cameras ready to snap a picture with Santa!

Join him at the city of Burkburnett’s free event at the Friendship Park Amphitheater! There will be cookies, hot cocoa, and a movie too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News