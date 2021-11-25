Annual Christmas Parade to light up Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Preparations are underway for the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce 29th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. and proceed east on 3rd st to Avenue D. After turning right onto Avenue D, the parade will proceed down Avenue D and Davy Drive, ending at Friendship Park.

The theme of this year’s parade is a Christmas movie or show.

After the parade, get your phones and cameras ready to snap a picture with Santa!

Join him at the city of Burkburnett’s free event at the Friendship Park Amphitheater! There will be cookies, hot cocoa, and a movie too.