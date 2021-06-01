Annual Cruisin’ Nocona gets special addition for this year’s event

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Cruisin’ Nocona weekend gets a special addition for 2021!

Nocona has been added as an overnight stop on the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race on Sunday, June 20.

What started several years ago, Cruisin’ Nocona has turned into an annual event for classic car collectors and connoisseurs.

The event will be filled with a car show, live music and lots of family fun.

The big cruise will be Saturday, June 19. This year’s route has cruisers traveling through Nocona, Nocona Hills, St. Jo, Muenster, Forestburg, and Montague with a lunch stop at Blue Ostrich Winery.

Early-bird registration is $50 and can register at the Nocona Chamber of Commerce located at 304 Clay St. You can also download a form online.

After June 11 the cost is $65.

For more information visit Nocona’s website.