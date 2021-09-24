Annual Farm Fest returns to Flynn Farm

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An annual live music festival that takes place on a family farm in Chillicothe takes place this weekend.

Farm Fest returns to the Flynn Farm in Chillicothe on Hwy 287, eight miles west of Vernon.

According to the event’s Facebook page, live music performed by regional bands begins at 4 p.m., with the last band of the day scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m.

The event is free admission and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers.

Reminders posted for the event remind guests not to bring pets or glass bottles. Visitors are also encouraged to bring money to purchase burgers and hot dogs at the event.

More information on the event can be found here.