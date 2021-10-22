Annual Halloween in the Park event set to take place this Saturday, October 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parks and Recreations invites all Wichita Falls residents to attend the Annual Halloween in the Park, happening this Saturday.

Halloween in the Park is a free event for all ages.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 23 at Lucy Park near the large pavilion.

General activities at the event will include a blowup obstacle course, bounce house, balloon sculptures, pumpkin decorating, and a bounce house. There will also be carnival games set up and available to play.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

All costumed little ones are invited to partake in a free costume contest with 21 awards presented for the top costumes. Must arrive at 4:30 p.m. to register.

There will also be a free Pumpkin Decorating Contest with prizes awarded for the top 3 pumpkins.

For additional information about the event, you can contact the Parks and Recreation office at 940-761-7490 or head over to their event Facebook page.