Annual ‘Project Back to School’ set to kickoff in August

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual ‘Project Back to School’ roundup is happening in August.

The roundup is an event that provides Wichita Falls ISD and City View ISD students in head start through 12th grade with schools supplies and services they need to start the school year.

Each family is limited to two members to pick up school supplies. Free school supply kits and backpacks will be available for students who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.

The roundup is happening on Saturday, August 7 at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Doors open at 9 a.m. that morning and close at noon.

For more information on the roundup click here.