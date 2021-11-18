Archer City Christmas on the Square brings Santa, vendors to community

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Archer City Christmas Festival will return to the town square Thursday, December 2.

Over 70 vendors will be taking part in the event, bringing products from local stores and restaurants.

Santa will ride into town on a fire truck at 6 p.m. to sit down and take pictures with the kids, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:30.

The Archer City Prowling Growling Wildcat Band will begin their performance of Christmas music at 7 p.m.

The Archer County Public Library will have story time and a craft for the kids.

The event is free to end and is not scheduled to end until 8:30 p.m.