Archer City Cowboy Church set to host fundraiser

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — After purchasing about 10 acres of land for their expansion last year, the Archer City Cowboy Church will be hosting another fundraiser.

The church will host a Cornhole Tournament on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Archer City Activity Building

There is a $50 entry fee with a $1,000 payout. $650 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place.

All proceeds go to help building their church.

You can visit the Archer City Cowboy Church Facebook page for more information.