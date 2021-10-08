Archer City Writers Workshop to host tribute to Larry McMurtry, movie screening

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Archer City Writers Workshop will be presenting essays and stories on the ways author Larry McMurtry influenced their writing.

The Literary Tribute to Larry McMurtry is at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Royal Theater in Archer City.

Writers from across the nation are will speak at the event to talk about McMurtry’s writing and influence he had on their careers’. Authors who will speak include Carol Flake Chapman, Elizabeth Crook, Greoff Dyer and many others. South Carolina author Erik Calonius will be the host.

The event will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film, The Last Picture Show. Sitting will be on the lawn area east of the theater and the film will start about 9:15 p.m.

The event is free to the public. To read more about the event click here.