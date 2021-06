WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer County Rodeo and Ranch kicks off Thursday, June 17.

The event will run until Saturday at the Archer County Rodeo Grounds.

Tickets are $10 or you can get combo tickets for $15.

On Friday night, the dance will feature a George Strait tribute band called King George and also a dance Saturday night featuring Clint Vines and the Hard Times.

Tickets in advance are available at the Archer City Public Library.

For more information visit the rodeo Facebook page.