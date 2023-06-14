ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The 78th Annual Archer County Rodeo starts Thursday, June 15, and goes through Saturday, June 17.

The festivities kick off Thursday night at the Archer County Rodeo Arena at 7 p.m.

Thursday night is the Invitational Ranch Rodeo, with a concert in the arena immediately following the events.

Friday night is the official rodeo produced by the Flying C Rodeo Company. Admission will be $10 for the rodeo and $10 for the dance. Combination tickets are $15.

After the rodeo Friday, George Strait cover band King George will be performing at the pavilion adjacent to the rodeo.

Admission to the rodeo on Saturday will cost $25, and Mike Ryan will perform after the events.

Each night, rodeo events start at 7 p.m.

For more information on the festivities, check out the Archer County Rodeo Facebook page.