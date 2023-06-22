WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Art Association is kicking off a new season of Art Battle this week.

The Art Battle will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Legend’s Roadhouse on Sheppard Access Road. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Acoustic music group Local Zero will be performing. There will also be food and a full bar.

Tickets cost $22 when bought online. The door price is $25, and anyone with Military ID only has to pay $20.

There will be three rounds of Art Battle, and guests get to help vote for the winner. The artwork created will also be available to purchase through a silent auction.