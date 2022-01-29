WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In February, the Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival is returning for the 25th year.

This festival makes it possible for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls to offer community art galleries, classes for all ages, youth camp programs and other arts opportunities.

You’ll get to check out lots of vendors, educational demonstrations, artists and so many others.

It’s all happening at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall on Saturday, February 26, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday the 27th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.