BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A memorial run in remembrance of a 15-year-old Bowie teen who lost his battle with cancer three years ago will be held Saturday, April 2.

Austin Cox passed away in February 2019 following a more than seven-month fight with childhood Leukemia.

To honor his memory, the Austin Cox Memorial 5K Run will be held Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Second Monday Grounds in Bowie.

You can register for the run in the morning for $25, which includes a t-shirt.

All proceeds will benefit the Class of 2022 scholarships.