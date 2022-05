WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Join the Backdoor Threatre for a night of evening of improv!

The event will be held Saturday, June 4, and doors will open at 7:30, and for ages 18 and older. The event is B.Y.O.B and will be filled with lots of fun and laughter!

Tickets are $12.

Click here to buy tickets or call the Backdoor Theatre office at 940-322-5000!