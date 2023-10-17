VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a fan of all things bacon, head out to Wilbarger County this weekend for the second Annual Bacon City Festival.

Vernon is the home of Wright Brand bacon, and last year, the city renamed itself Bacon City, USA, for Wright’s 100th anniversary.

This year, there will be live music by local artists, as well as a concert by Casey Donahew, and Special Guest Josh Ward will entertain guests throughout the event.

There will also be a bacon food truck challenge featuring Wright Brand bacon.

There will be vendors, special bacon features at participating shops and a kid zone.

The event will take place this Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Vernon.