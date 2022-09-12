WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Leadership Wichita Falls Class of 2022 is presenting a cornhole tournament to raise funds to support local non-profits and provide community enrichment.

Bags 4 Brags will consist of a brack-style tournament and cash prizes will be awarded in competitive and backyard divisions.

Food, beverages, and tournament merchandise will also be available for purchase throughout the day.

The cost for the backyard division is $40 per team and for the competitive division is $60 per team. Prizes for backyard first and second place teams are $150 and $350. For competitive, the prizes are $750 for first and $250 for second place.

It all kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Warehouse.