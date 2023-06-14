WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A band of five siblings is bringing their Madness Tour through Wichita Falls this summer.

Liliac, who have performed on America’s Got Talent as well as The World’s Best by James Corden, are coming to the MPEC on Saturday, June 16.

Carney Porter: All right. Welcome back, guys. Robert Rodriguez, along with a good posse of people, are joining us now to tell us all about an upcoming concert that will be in Wichita Falls. Thank you so much for being here today.

Robert Rodriguez: Thank you for having us. Yeah, Liliac, they were on America’s Got Talent three years ago. In fact, what they come, it’s going to be their anniversary. They were doing three shows here in Texas, Wichita Falls is their last one. And then we got a- one of the artists that won the Texoma’s Got Talent – he’s JuJu. He’s going to be out performing, opening up for that.

Carney Porter: That’ll be fun.

Robert Rodriguez: Yeah, it’s going to be Friday. I was going to give you a ticket, but you’re going out of town.

Carney Porter: I am going out of town. You know.

Robert Rodriguez: It’s at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall that’s downtown behind the new hotel. Doors open at 6:30. We’ll have tickets there. It’s online also. You can get tickets with ViewStub. It’s going to be livestreamed nationwide. So that’s $20 for that. It’s going to be great. We’ve got food trucks that will be there.

Carney Porter: It’ll be a good time, got all the things. Now for people who maybe aren’t as familiar with their music, but maybe want to take a listen to it because they’re interested in coming out. Is there a platform that they can stream the music on?

Robert Rodriguez: Yeah, Liliac.com. It’s – you’ll find everything there that’s- they’re pretty big. I mean, they’ve got about a million followers.

Carney Porter: That’s awesome. And how old are they? They look like they’re young adults.

Robert Rodriguez: They started out young, now they’re in their twenties. In fact, the drummer, she’s. I think she’s pregnant or she’s getting married. She’s, she’s doing half the tour, and they have another drummer coming in, but she- she will be here that night. They’re doing a meet and greet also between 5 and 6. But that’s their meet and greet.

Carney Porter: Understandable. And I know y’all are looking forward to the concert as well, right?

Robert Rodriguez: Yeah. She’s with I’m going to give her a free boost. They were looking for mentors to step up with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters. I’m going to step up, but she’ll have a booth out there, if you want to say something real quick.

Alexis McDonald: Absolutely, Big Brothers Big Sisters Wichita County could absolutely not do what we do without our volunteers, and June is our ‘Man Up and Mentor’ month. So we are looking for 30 male volunteers to get our 30 boys off that waiting list.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well we’ll make sure to have that over on our website. We’ll see you on Friday to talk about that as well. Thank you all so much for joining us. We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.