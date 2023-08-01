WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County is once again preparing for its annual fundraiser, where “Sharp-Dressed” locals can dine, drink and dance alongside a ZZ Top cover band.

Barkin’ with the Beards will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum.

Guests can enjoy heavy hors-d’oeuvres and drinks while listening to the “mewsical” talent of Dallas tribute band ZZ Tex, the nonprofit said.

Cheryl Heineken, the Director of the Humane Society of Wichita Falls, said she wants people to enjoy the evening and party, all while raising funds for the animals.

The annual event helps the Humane Society pay for essential services like surgeries, spay/neuterings, vaccinations and much more, Heineken said. The funds received also help cover the cost of daily operating expenses, like air-conditioning that is used to keep the animals as comfortable as possible.

While more information can be found on their website, tickets, originally $125 per person or $1,000 per table, have already sold out.

Heineken said she is thankful for the influx of ticket purchases but said they hope to find a larger venue for next year’s Barkin’ with the Beards.

To learn more about how the Human Society of Wichita County serves its community, visit their website or Facebook page.