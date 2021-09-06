Base Camp Lindsey to hold Veteran’s dinner gala

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a mission to eliminate veteran homelessness, Base Camp Lindsey, a local non-profit organization, raising awareness and funds against veteran homelessness in Texoma, is inviting the community to their Veteran’s Dinner Gala fundraiser.

There will be a silent auction, bottle pull and a meal by Progress and Provisions.

The gala will be Saturday, September 11 starting at 6 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

Tickets are required for the event and cost $125 for an individual or sponsorships are available for tables.

All proceeds from the event will go to Base Camp Lindsey.

You can purchase tickets here.