WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For over four decades, Morningside residents and several visitors have enjoyed the glowing beauty of thousands of luminarias that line the streets of the serene, 38-acre neighborhood.

And, you can enjoy the holiday tradition as well starting this Saturday, December 9, 2023.

There will be around 2,000 candles in sand, nestled in paper bags, that give the historic neighborhood off 9th street a beautiful glow from dusk until the candles go out.

The Morningside neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its historical architectural style.

Some homes there date back as far as 1919.

A small donation to help keep the tradition alive would be most appreciated, according to the Morningside Homeowners Association

“They are the real thing. They are sandpaper, sacks and candles,” Pat Osoinach, Morningside Association President, said. “It’s a Hispanic tradition of inviting folks to come back home, and we are grateful for the ability that we have to do this for the city of Wichita Falls.”

The luminarias will be on display starting Saturday at nightfall, around 5:30 p.m., and then again on Sunday at nightfall until around 9 p.m. both nights, weather permitting.