This is the 6th BBQ Benefit the town of Archer City has hosted for the VFD.

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — A barbecue is planned this weekend to benefit the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.

The 6th Annual BBQ Benefit will be held Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Archer City ISD cafeteria.

The cost to get in is a donation at the door. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards will be accepted.

The meal offered includes smoked brisket, baked beans, potato salad and a choice of tea or water to drink.