WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Community Credit Union is getting ready for its annual holiday campaign to help those in need within Adult Protective Services.

For the 16th consecutive year, TCCU will partner with APS for the Tree of Life Project, a gift-giving program that seeks to bring Christmas cheer to those in need, according to the credit union’s website.

Community members may stop by any of TCCU’s three branches and pick an ornament off of the Tree of Life. Each ornament will disclose an APS member’s wish for a gift they need, according to the website, and it’s often a small appliance or personal hygiene item.

After selecting an ornament, participants are instructed to bring it to a TCCU employee, who will further explain how the item should be delivered.

Those looking to provide for their community members in need are encouraged to stop by any TCCU locations between Wednesday, November 28, 2023, and December 9, so they can be a Santa for someone in need.

All gifts must be returned to the credit union by Monday, December 11.

If you’d rather donate monetarily to the Tree of Life Project, ask an employee about the drive’s special account with TCCU.

To learn more about how the Tree of Life directly impacts Texomans in need, visit the website.