WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All golfing gurus are invited to participate in this year’s golfing tournament “fore” a good cause.

Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is hosting its 28th annual golf tournament at Weeks Park Champions Course Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Whether you’re a golfing pro or just starting out, representatives with Beacon Lighthouse, Brenda Terry and Blake Allen, said next Friday’s activities are sure to excite.

The tournament, which directly benefits Beacon Lighthouse through hiring additional team members and acquiring new equipment, will be followed by a delicious dinner hosted by United Supermarkets.

Beacon Lighthouse is a local nonprofit that manufactures tools easily used by visually impaired or blind individuals.

According to Terry, it is a vital organization that depends on the generosity of the community as it is the only local organization that employs visually impaired people.

Regardless of skill level, both Terry and Allen encouraged Texomans of all backgrounds to participate in Beacon Lighthouse’s annual tournament.

To participate in the tournament, call Beacon Lighthouse at (940) 767-0837. It is $100 per player and $95 to sponsor a hole.