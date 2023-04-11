GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking to get a jump on your Hotter ‘N Hundred training, head out to Graham in June for a scenic bike ride.

The Possum Pedal takes you back in time when life was a little slower and everyone greeted you with a smile. This year has routes of six, 27, 42, 54.5, 61, and 76 miles, where you’ll travel through Graham, Olney, Jermyn, Bryson, and historic Fort Belknap. The terrain is rolling hills, smooth roads, and some of the most beautiful scenery in Texas.

The Possum Pedal Bike Ride begins at 7 a.m. in the historic Downtown Square in Graham. Rest stops are plentiful and ride support is strong.

Registration is as follows:

$40 for adults

$25 for kids 13 to 17 years old

Free for kids 12 and under

$50 Tandems (fee includes both riders)

ALL riders who register early are guaranteed to receive a free commemorative t-shirt. Register before May 19 to be guaranteed your size. Early registrations include a goody bag to the first 400 registrants.

All ages are welcome. Riders under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Riders 17 and under must have both parents/guardians’ signature to participate.

Click here to register online.