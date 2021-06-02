Benefit for Joy Volunteer Fire Chief Clay Skelton

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a benefit in a few weeks for Joy Volunteer Fire Chief Clay Skelton.

Clay was recently diagnosed with cancer and the community is coming together to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from surgery.

The benefit is happening on June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Wichita Falls.

There will be dinner, live music, and an auction. Dinner will be chicken fried steak.

The entry fee will go to Clay as donations.

For more on the event, visit the event’s page on Facebook.