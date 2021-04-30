Benefit set for 8-year-old snakebite victim

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A three-week buckle series has been set up in Graham to benefit a second-grader who was bitten by a rattlesnake.

Kalan Stephens was playing in a field at his sister’s softball game when he was bitten by a rattlesnake on his ankle. Kalan was taken to United Regional and transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital.

The city of Graham is now working together to support Kalan and his family by hosting a three-week buckle series on May 11, 28, and 25 at the Young County Main Arena located at 120 Barclay Blvd in Graham starting at 3:30 p.m.

Exhibitions are $5, Youth 17 and under 3D are $20, Open 4D is $35 and Office fee is $10. The event is cash only and you must attend two of the three races to qualify for a buckle.

Double Creek Buckle certificates will be awarded to the Top 4 Hi-point horse/rider combo in the Open and Top 3 in the Youth. MVP certificates will be given at EACH race to an open D Champs.

All proceeds from the series will benefit the Stephens family.

Text pre-entries on Mondays from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. to Kristen Morrison at 940-733-0082.