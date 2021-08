WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is holding a “Secure Your ID” day on Saturday, October 16.

The BBB is inviting community members to bring documents of personal information that is no longer needed to get shredded at their address at 2107 Kemp Blvd.

The shredding services will be provided by Paper Pig Shredding, a local, secure shredding company.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., people can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents that they need shredded.