Big Brothers Big Sisters announce Dancing for the Stars participants

The organization which creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in our community is is looking for five more dance instructors and 10 more celebrities for its annual Dancing For The Stars fundraising event.

New theme also announced for the event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big Brothers Big Sister’s Dancing for the Stars event is around the corner and they just announced the ‘celebrity’ lineup, including KFDX on-air talent.

The event will be at the MPEC on October 15. The gala-style event will feature popular group dances this year.

The volunteer ‘celebrity’ dancers are: Katie Britt, Zachary Verdea, Anndrea Harris, Torrence Harris, Michael Lujan, Sam Pak, Pam Pak, Alisha Bowers, Ashley Cardwell, Jason Hester, Elizabeth Adams, Gabriele Poenitzsch, Shauna LaRocque, and Adrian Cargal. The volunteers will raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Divided into six teams, dancers will put together their two minute routines around the music of ‘one hit wonders.’

Instructors for the dancers are: Alicia Crouch, Crystal Snider, Luke Draper, Seigan Walker, Sheldon

Clanton and Morgan Dayley.

Tickets for the event and dinner will go on sale on August 20 and the cost is $99.