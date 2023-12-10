WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another holiday event is in town this weekend: The Big Christmas Expo at the MPEC.

The expo was held Saturday, December 9, and the final day is Sunday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the MPEC.

Stop by for pictures with Santa, the latest in fashion and beauty, jewelry, candles art and so much more.

It’s the perfect place to get all your holiday gift shopping done, as well as fill up on some treats.

The Big Christmas Expo is kid-friendly and will be sure to keep your children fully entertained while you shop the booths.

You can buy $10 tickets at the door or online here.