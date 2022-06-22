WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bike Wichita Falls will host their annual fun bike educational event this weekend.

For the 3rd Annual Ride & Splash, Bike Wichita Falls will be working with the Texas Department of Transportation to provide a closed course for kids to learn bike safety.

In addition to the closed course, there will be refreshments, helmet fittings and giveaways, bike adjustments and goody bags for the first 50 to arrive.

Participants are encouraged to ride their bikes as a family to the new splash pad.

Ride & Splash will be Saturday, June 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hamilton Park.