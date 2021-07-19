Bike Wichita Falls to hold ‘Ride & Splash’ family-friendly event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bike Wichita Falls is hosting their second annual fun bike educational event “Ride & Splash,” near the Dr.’s Park Splash Pad in Hamilton Park Saturday, July 24th from 9 a.m until 11 a.m.

This free community event encourages people of all ages to bring out their wheels (bikes, scooters, skates) to practice handling, signaling, and overall bike safety.

In addition to the closed course, there will be refreshments, helmet fittings and giveaways, bike adjustments, and goody bags for the first 50 to arrive.

Hotter ‘N Hell 100 will be in attendance to sign up for their 40th Annual ride and offering free 10K distance vouchers.

Painted rocks will be hidden around the area from local Wichita Falls Rocks group and the splash pad will be available to cool down the riders.

For more information on Bike Wichita Falls, like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram!



