Bike with Mayor Stephen Santellana

Events
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mayor and city of Wichita Falls are kicking off bike month with a special event on Monday.

Bike with The Mayor is your chance to ride your bike with Mayor Stephen Santellana. The ride starts at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company and will be a short ride through downtown and the bike trail.

The ride starts at 6 p.m. meeting at The Wichita Falls Brewing Company on May 4, 2021. The ride should last about an hour and a half.

It is free to attend. Bring your bike, helmet, and lights (if you have them).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News