WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mayor and city of Wichita Falls are kicking off bike month with a special event on Monday.

Bike with The Mayor is your chance to ride your bike with Mayor Stephen Santellana. The ride starts at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company and will be a short ride through downtown and the bike trail.

The ride starts at 6 p.m. meeting at The Wichita Falls Brewing Company on May 4, 2021. The ride should last about an hour and a half.

It is free to attend. Bring your bike, helmet, and lights (if you have them).