WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Your chances of owning an iconic new purse are in the bag, thanks to this upcoming fundraiser with Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center.

You’re invited to a Bingo, Bags, and Badges, a battle for handbags, this Saturday, September 23, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Midwestern State University’s Coliseum to benefit Patsy’s House’s mission of assisting those affected by child abuse.

Cheer on your favorite Law Enforcement Officers as they strut their stuff on the runway to their favorite tunes and model fabulous designer bags.

General admission tickets are $150 and include Bingo cards for 20 games, delicious dining by Progress & Provisions, and bottomless beer, wine and water. Other drinks will be offered at the cash-only bar.

Participants can pay an additional $100 for a chance to win a special bag. According to representatives from Patsy’s House, these can be purchased in advance by calling or visiting their office on 10th Street in person.

Only 50 chances for each bag will be sold. For sponsorship levels or to purchase a table for guaranteed seating of eight for your group at $1,500, call (940) 322-8890 or visit the office.

Don’t miss out as these fashionable first-responders model the trendiest of bags.

For more information, visit Patsy’s House’s website or Facebook page.