Blessing of the Animals service to be held at Church of the Good Shepherd

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Church of the Good Shepherd will offer a service for the Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 3, at 6 p.m.

Such services are held by Christian churches world-wide, celebrating the Feast of St. Francis, who is the Patron Saint of Animals.

Everyone is welcome to attend with their pets or farm animals. The short service will begin in the church’s parking lot and will process down the street to the church door, where animals of all shapes, sizes and types will receive a special blessing.

It is recommended that pets be kept on a leash.

Church of the Good Shepherd is located in downtown Wichita Falls on the corner of 10th and Burnett Street.