WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Characters from a beloved children’s animated show will be coming to Wichita Falls in a stage show in 2024.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will be at Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The stage show is an original story from Bluey’s creator, Joe Brumm, and contains new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

Make sure to join Blue, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli for this live production featuring puppetry, sets and live actors.

Tickets for the show can be bought here once tickets go on sale. The pre-sale starts on Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m., and the general sale starts on Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m.