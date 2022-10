WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Families can gather at the Texas A&M Forest Service office in Burkburnett for its annual trunk-or-treat event.

The Boomtown Task Force will be hosting its 3rd annual event on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.

There will be music and plenty of candy for the kiddos.

The office is located at 1900 S. FM 369.