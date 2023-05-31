WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Boots & Badges Blood Drive is back, courtesy of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Our Blood Institute.

On Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., donors are asked to come to 4605 Cypress Avenue to help replenish the local blood supply.

Donate and enjoy free food and fun at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Participants will not only be helping the community, they’ll also be rewarded with free BBQ, a treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes, a voucher from All American Car Wash, a Boots & Badges shirt and your choice of a ticket for a free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City Theme Park or Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City.

To make your appointment, call (877) 340-8777 or (940) 235-9106. Walk-ins are welcome.