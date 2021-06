BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie is celebrating its grand opening of the Bowie BMX bike park.

Saturday, June 12, is the Life Fundraiser – Double Point Race. Signups for the race are from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. with the race set to begin shortly thereafter.

Then on Sunday, June 13, time for the state qualifier race. Signups begin at 9 a.m. and the race will follow around 11 a.m.

For more information, visit the Bowie BMX Bike Park Facebook page.