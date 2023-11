MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a sweet Christmas event, the Bowie Fire Department has Pancakes with Santa coming up soon.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., BFD will have the annual event and also will be accepting donations for its annual toy drive. Those attending are encouraged to take pictures with Santa and enjoy some pancakes.

You can find the event at 203 Walnut, Bowie, TX. For more information, click here.