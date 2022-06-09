BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The home to the world’s largest Bowie knife is hosting a BMX bike competition for the second time in as many years.
Registration for tonight’s races for the state qualifier are now underway at the Bowie BMX Bike Park.
The competition for BMX riders of all ages got started last year in Bowie after getting over speed bumps like the pandemic, the tornado in May of 2020 and the February freeze in 2021.
This year’s races will be held over four days and include a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Saturday, June 11.
The competition wraps up Sunday evening at 6 p.m. The competition this weekend is a 600 point competition.
Check below for the schedule and prices.
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Single Point Race:
Registration from 6 to 7 p.m.
$10 fee, $5 for Lil’ Rippers
Racing to follow ASAP
Friday, June 10, 2022
Bob Warnicke Donation Single Point Race:
Registration from 6 to 7 p.m.
$10 fee, $10 for Lil’ Pros
Racing and certificates to follow ASAP
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Race for Life Double Point Race and PRO-AM
Registration from 12 to 2 p.m.
$20 fee, $25 for PRO-AM (must be signed up for class/cruiser)
Racing to follow ASAP with Fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Certificates
Open Races
$15 fee, $10 for Lil’ Rippers, $25 for Team Sheets
Saturday Open Practice
12 to 1 p.m.
1 to 1:30 p.m. for 12 & Under
1:30 to 2 p.m. for 13 & Over
2 to 2:30 p.m. for Lil’ Shredders
Racing to follow ASAP
Sunday, June 12, 2022
State Race Qualifer Triple Point
Registration from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
$30 fee, $20 for Lil’ Shredders, AKA Balance Bikes, $20 for open races
Racing to follow Open Practice
Sunday Open Practice
9:30 to 10 a.m.
10 to 10:20 a.m. for 12 & Under
10:20 to 10:40 a.m. for 13 & Over
10:40 to 11 a.m. for 12 & Under
11 to 11:20 a.m. for 13 & Over
11:20 to 11:40 a.m. for Lil’ Pros
Racing to follow ASAP
Find more info about the events on their Facebook page.