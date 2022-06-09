BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The home to the world’s largest Bowie knife is hosting a BMX bike competition for the second time in as many years.

Registration for tonight’s races for the state qualifier are now underway at the Bowie BMX Bike Park.

The competition for BMX riders of all ages got started last year in Bowie after getting over speed bumps like the pandemic, the tornado in May of 2020 and the February freeze in 2021.

This year’s races will be held over four days and include a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Saturday, June 11.

The competition wraps up Sunday evening at 6 p.m. The competition this weekend is a 600 point competition.

Check below for the schedule and prices.

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Single Point Race:

Registration from 6 to 7 p.m.

$10 fee, $5 for Lil’ Rippers

Racing to follow ASAP

Friday, June 10, 2022

Bob Warnicke Donation Single Point Race:

Registration from 6 to 7 p.m.

$10 fee, $10 for Lil’ Pros

Racing and certificates to follow ASAP

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Race for Life Double Point Race and PRO-AM

Registration from 12 to 2 p.m.

$20 fee, $25 for PRO-AM (must be signed up for class/cruiser)

Racing to follow ASAP with Fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Certificates

Open Races

$15 fee, $10 for Lil’ Rippers, $25 for Team Sheets

Saturday Open Practice

12 to 1 p.m.

1 to 1:30 p.m. for 12 & Under

1:30 to 2 p.m. for 13 & Over

2 to 2:30 p.m. for Lil’ Shredders

Racing to follow ASAP

Sunday, June 12, 2022

State Race Qualifer Triple Point

Registration from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

$30 fee, $20 for Lil’ Shredders, AKA Balance Bikes, $20 for open races

Racing to follow Open Practice

Sunday Open Practice

9:30 to 10 a.m.

10 to 10:20 a.m. for 12 & Under

10:20 to 10:40 a.m. for 13 & Over

10:40 to 11 a.m. for 12 & Under

11 to 11:20 a.m. for 13 & Over

11:20 to 11:40 a.m. for Lil’ Pros

Racing to follow ASAP

Find more info about the events on their Facebook page.